School reopening in Kerala: Two on a bench, six days’ classes

A maximum of two children on a bench from classes 1 to 7

Published: 09th October 2021 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

A maximum of two children on a bench from classes 1 to 7

Classes will be held from Monday to Saturday (except public holidays). Classes can begin between 9am and 10am. For the first 2 weeks, classes will be held only during forenoon session 

Each class can be divided into two sections so that only half the maximum number of students are present at a given time

Arrangements should be made to ensure that each batch gets three consecutive days of classes (two in the case of schools with a large number of students)

If a school has more than 1,000 students, classes can be arranged in such a way that only 25% of the students are present on the campus at a given time

Everyone on the campus should wear masks at all times

Differently-abled children and those with comorbidities need not attend classes in the initial phases

Students showing symptoms or listed as primary contacts of Covid patients or coming from containment zones need not attend classes

Noon-meal scheme should be implemented taking into account the situation in schools and adhering to Covid protocol

Teachers, school staff and also the drivers and staff of vehicles bringing children to schools should compulsorily have been administered two doses of vaccine

A school monitoring committee will be set up to implement and monitor the health protocol prescribed by the government from time to time

Officials from the General Education Department will visit schools at periodic intervals and assess the functioning of the institutions.

