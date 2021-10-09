STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sexual abuse case: Panel orders to bring witness from Nepal

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ordered to bring a witness from Nepal in the sexual abuse case of a Nepali minor girl in Balusserry.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ordered to bring a witness from Nepal in the sexual abuse case of a Nepali minor girl in Balusserry. The Koyilandy Fastrack Special Court had informed the commission that it had issued a warrant against the witness for not appearing in court. The commission forwarded its ruling to state home secretary and DGP to take action. Like the girl, the only witness was also a Nepal native. 

It was in November last year that the six-year old girl was sexually abused, when she was alone at her rented house at Unnikulam near Balusserry. A 32-year-old Unnikulam native was arrested in the case. 
Commission member B Babitha has also instructed the district collector to disburse `1 lakh interim aid to the girl as ordered by the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal sexual abuse minor girl
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp