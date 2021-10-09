Sexual abuse case: Panel orders to bring witness from Nepal

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ordered to bring a witness from Nepal in the sexual abuse case of a Nepali minor girl in Balusserry. The Koyilandy Fastrack Special Court had informed the commission that it had issued a warrant against the witness for not appearing in court. The commission forwarded its ruling to state home secretary and DGP to take action. Like the girl, the only witness was also a Nepal native.

It was in November last year that the six-year old girl was sexually abused, when she was alone at her rented house at Unnikulam near Balusserry. A 32-year-old Unnikulam native was arrested in the case.

Commission member B Babitha has also instructed the district collector to disburse `1 lakh interim aid to the girl as ordered by the court.