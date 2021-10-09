STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Writer Benyamin wins Vayalar Ravivarma Memorial Literary Award

His "Manthalirile 20 Communist Varshangal" earned him the honour comprising a purse of Rs 1 lakh and a bronze statue crafted by renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunjiraman

Published: 09th October 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Benyamin (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer Benyamin has been chosen for the coveted Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Literary Award. His "Manthalirile 20 Communist Varshangal" earned him the honour comprising a purse of Rs 1 lakh and a bronze statue crafted by renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunjiraman.

The award function will be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium on October 27, the death anniversary of Vayalar, at 5.30 p.m.

The jury chaired by Perumbadavam Sreedharan had KR Meera, George Onakkoor and C Unnikrishnan as members. Works, including prose, poetry and literary criticism, published in the previous five years ending in 2020 were considered for the award.

The preliminary step in selection was asking 550 persons to send their suggestions. Of them, 169 persons respsonded and together, they suggested the names of 197 works. Five works which got the maximum points were sent to twenty persons. They were asked to list the works in the order of their preference. 11 points were given to the work which came first, seven for the second rank and three points for the work ranked third. The works were then submitted to the jury for the final ranking.

The award function will also see the presentation of the annual student scholarship instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust. It is presented to the tenth standard student of Asan Memorial Higher Secondary School in Chennai who secures the highest mark for Malayalam.

The award function will have a music programme in tribute to the poet. Famous singers will render Vayalar's poems and songs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benyamin Vayalar Ravivarma award
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp