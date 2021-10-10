STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP Kerala leadership faces brickbats over party rejig

Voices of dissent have grown louder in the BJP state unit over the ongoing party reorganisation process.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Voices of dissent have grown louder in the BJP state unit over the ongoing party reorganisation process. The threat of disciplinary action notwithstanding, leaders who have been sidelined in the party rejig have started speaking out openly against the state leadership. 

Senior leader Sobha Surendran, who has had an uneasy relationship with the state leadership, was the latest to hit out at the official faction, though in an indirect manner.  The firebrand leader believes she was dropped from the national executive committee, allegedly at the behest of the state leadership. 

In a Facebook post, Sobha cited mythology and reminded the official faction about prince Prahlada who stood firm on his devotion to Lord Vishnu despite death threats from his father and arrogant king Hiranyakashipu who wanted his son to worship him instead. According to mythology, the Asura king was finally killed by Narasimha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. 

The reference to Hiranyakashipu is seen as a jibe at the V Muraleedharan-K Surendran faction that has reportedly used the party overhaul to wipe out leaders not aligned with it. Sobha also added that she does not need party posts to work for the people.  

Meanwhile, the state leadership is in a fix. It cannot ignore Sobha’s Facebook post as it may be seen as promoting indiscipline. On the other hand, it cannot act against the woman leader as no names have been mentioned in her post, though the message is loud and clear. 

Recently, the state leadership had suspended K B Madanlal, the mandalam committee president of Sultan Bathery in Wayanad, who quit his post after highlighting alleged financial irregularities in connection with the assembly election campaign. 

Former state secretary A M Nazeer, who went public with complaints of official faction promoting only its loyalists, was also suspended minutes after he went public with his grouse. The state leadership is fully aware of the damage potential of harsh public statements against it by disgruntled senior leaders. Though it has wielded the sword of discipline, the move has not had the desired impact on the dissidents.

