Coin collector with an eye for the rare

K R Praveen has created a mini museum in his house with much more than coins, with explanations tagged to each of his collection, reports A Satish

10th October 2021

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A crew controller with the railway divisional office in Palakkad, K R Praveen’s passion for rare items makes him stand out from the crowded platform of coin collectors. While he has a good coin and currency collection spread across several centuries, the 45-year-old also has items like miniature books, old currency notes, a 1951 ballot box used in Thiru Kochi and the first bakelite telephone manufactured by the Indian Telephone Industries in 1948.

Belonging to Mankara, Praveen has created a mini museum in his house with explanations tagged to each of his collections, an educative odyssey for the discerning. One of his prized possessions is the smallest Malayalam book Rasarasika. The 1cmx1cm book — with 28 pages and printed in 1969 — can be read only with the help of a lens. The other prized collections include a miniature Bible and Quran, both sized one inch.

“My first posting, as a loco pilot, was in Hyderabad in 1997. While there, I got to know about the treasure trove of coins from the era of the Nizam, and from other princely states,” Praveen says. There is an interesting section of “error coins” in his collection. “In 1911, when George V ordered the engraving of the image of an elephant, the trunk was very short and the image resembled a pig.

George V immediately called for its withdrawal, by which time 40 of the coins were in circulation. It is known as the ‘pig rupee’. There were coins in which B denoting Bombay was engraved in an inverted manner. There was also a Rs 1,000 note withdrawn in 1962. Back then, it would have been enough to purchase hundreds of acres,” he says.

