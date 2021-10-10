Kerala seeks action against DU professor for vitriolic FB post

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has asked the Union government to take action against Delhi University professor Rakesh Kumar Pandey for his ‘marks jihad’ remark. In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, state Education Minister V Sivankutty demanded departmental action against Pandey, a professor of physics at Kirori Mal College, in addition to legal action.

In the letter, Sivankutty urged the Union Education Ministry to strongly condemn the remark. He pointed out that the comment is highly defamatory and communal against students from Kerala.

“He has deliberately attempted to create a divide among students from outside states who are studying in Delhi University. He even coined the new term ‘marks jihad’ to spread dissent among students. He attempted to draw a comparison between an alleged ‘marks jihad’ and an imaginary ‘love jihad’ to create a communal divide between religions. His deliberate actions ought to invite various criminal clauses, as per the provisions of the Indian Penal Code,” said the minister.

Pandey had alleged that colleges under DU are forced to admit students from Kerala as they score 100% marks. He alleged that this was part of an alleged conspiracy by the state’s education board to implement ‘marks jihad’. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and the state education minister had come out against him.