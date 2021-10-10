STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Religious faith is central to IUML, says gen secy Salam

Giving enough indication on IUML’s stand in the Haritha issue, party acting general secretary P M A Salam said religious belief was central to all party activities.

Published: 10th October 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) logo. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Giving enough indication on IUML’s stand in the Haritha issue, party acting general secretary PMA Salam said religious belief was central to all party activities. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that this was what Women’s League leader Noorbina Rashid highlighted in her speech recently. Noorbina had said that community politics, not gender politics, was important to IUML.

IUML had blamed that former Haritha leaders, who revolted against MSF leaders’ harassment, were influenced by liberal and atheistic thinking.    Salam said belief in God was essential to work in IUML. “But that does not mean all party members must believe in Islam. It can be any religion. But atheism and irreligious attitude have no place in the party,” he said.

IUML leaders have been hinting that the former leaders of Haritha were heavily influenced by liberal and atheistic thinking and that they were conspiring to smuggle in these ideas into the organisation.  Salam said the party’s decision to reserve 20% positions for women in all its feeder organisations was not the result of the Haritha members’ rebellion. “It was taken much earlier,” he said.

The IUML leader said the government has not yet addressed the serious issue of paucity of seats for Plus 1 courses in Malabar districts. “Even those who got A-plus in all subjects in SSLC examinations may not get an opportunity for further studies,” he said.

This can be solved to some extent by redeploying additional seats that fall vacant in southern districts to Malabar. “There are around 75 schools in southern Kerala where the number of students is fewer than 40 in one batch. However, there are 60 or 65 students in each batch in the schools in Malabar,” he said.

Salam said education minister’s statement that ‘students will not get the course of their choice’ is a challenge to society. “The IUML has decided to launch agitations including fasting and march to the secretariat against government’s apathy,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML Haritha
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp