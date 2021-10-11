STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
82% adults, 40% children in Kerala have Covid antibodies, finds sero survey

The relatively high seroprevalence among children indicates that school reopening will not pose major concerns, according to health experts.

Published: 11th October 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first seroprevalence survey conducted in the state found that over 82% of people aged 18 and above have antibodies against Covid in their bodies. Over 40% of the children (5-17 years) also have antibodies. 

The antibodies can be developed by way of infection and through vaccines. Since the Covid vaccine has not been distributed in children, the presence of antibodies is due to the recovery from infection. Health Minister Veena George tabled the report in the assembly on Monday.

The serosurvey was conducted ahead of the school reopening. The relatively high seroprevalence among children indicates that school reopening will not pose major concerns, according to health experts.

The report said that 65.4% of pregnant women under the age of 49, 78.2% of the tribal population, and 87.7% coastal population have antibodies of Covid.

The fourth serosurvey of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body for medical research, found that Kerala had the lowest seroprevalence (42.7 %) when compared to the national average (67.6%), in May this year.

Comments

