Controversy after Covid positive cadre attends CPM meeting in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Controversy erupted on Sunday after a Covid infected man and his wife attended a CPM branch committee meeting in Palakkad's Kannadi which has seen severe factionalism and rivalry between two groups within the Communist Party.

The incident took place at the Kinasery Thaneerpandal branch committee meeting.

It was only after the conference ended that the other members learned that a Covid positive patient was in attendance. It is being alleged that instead of quarantining, his family members also participated in the meeting.

District Panchayat president K Binumol who attended as a representative of the Pudussery area committee told The New Indian Express that she came to know about the presence of the Covid-infected person only after the meeting ended. She further added that seven days had elapsed since he was declared positive for the infection. The wife of the person was not positive and she was attending the works at the CFLTC functioning in the closed Coke factory in Plaachimada.

The rival group in the CPM has, meanwhile, alleged that it was due to the insistence of the present branch secretary A Krishnadas that the couple participated in the meeting since it was a tight fight for control between the two factions. The rival group alleged that only five days had passed after the person informed on his social network that he had tested positive for Covid on October 5. They further charged that Krishnadas and his supporters were wary of losing the polls and to retain the post, they forced the couple to attend the meeting. The results prove that he won the election by a slender margin of two votes.

After the rival group raised the charge of a Covid positive person attending the meet, the supporters of the present branch secretary tried to cover it up stating that they had tested negative. However, when confronted they admitted that they do not have a negative certificate.

The Thaneerpandal CPM branch committee has 14 members. There are 54 branch committees in the Kannadi panchayat of which elections have been completed in 42 committees. The local committee meets will begin by the end of this month.