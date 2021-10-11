STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala clocks 6,996 fresh COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths

The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Monday recorded a steep fall in COVID-19 cases, logging 6,996 infections and 84 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,01,796 and fatalities to 26,342 till date.

The state had logged 10,691 cases on October 10. With 16,576 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries touched 46,73,442 and the active cases dropped to 1,01,419, an official press release said.

As many as 66,702 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,058, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,010) and Kozhikode (749).

The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

Of the new cases, 35 were health workers, 40 from outside the State and 6,588 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 333.

There are currently 3,54,720 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,42,367 are in home or institutional quarantine and 12,353 in hospitals.

