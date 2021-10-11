Kerala finance ministry tells various departments to resolve crisis in cashew sector

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Ministry of Finance has directed the secretaries of labour department, micro, small and medium enterprises department and financial services department to take necessary steps to resolve the crisis in the cashew industry, said MP NK Premachandran.

The secretaries of the departments concerned were directed on the basis of a petition seeking an immediate solution to the crisis in the sector. The ministry informed that the memorandum has been issued with the Competent Authority's approval.