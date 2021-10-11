Kerala Technological University publishes special calendar for BTech students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Technological University (KTU) has published a special academic calendar on its website (ktu.edu.in) for final-year students of engineering colleges under the varsity in the state.

Dean (Academics) A Sadiq said that the move would allow colleges and students to plan ahead for campus placements, examinations, assessments, internships, and extracurricular activities. It will also help students plan their higher education at foreign universities in advance.

BTech students in their final semester will receive their provisional certificates and consolidated grade cards through the portal before August 5 next year. These certificates will be made available to the hotel management and architecture students on July 20 and August 10, 2022, respectively.

Certificates for postgraduate programmes such as MTech, MArch, MCA, and MBA will be accessible through the portal by August 5, 18, 5 and 30 next year respectively.