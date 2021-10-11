Orange alert issued in six districts of Kerala from Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to receive heavy rain from Monday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). Yellow alert, with a forecast of isolated heavy rain, has been issued across the state on Monday except in Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Similarly, orange alert has been issued in six districts - Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki - on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Orange alert signifies heavy to very heavy rain.

IMD said the cyclonic circulation over East-central Arabian Sea is likely to persist during next few days. Under its influence, fairly widespread to isolated heavy rain is likely over Kerala during the next few days.

Further, a low pressure area to form over north Andaman Sea is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next few days.

IMD’s extended rain forecast bulletin also indicated an-above-normal rainfall over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during the week.