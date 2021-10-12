STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Active COVID-19 cases in Kerala drop below one lakh

On April 19, the state had breached the one lakh mark with 1,07,330 active cases after reporting 13,644 fresh COVID-19 infections.

Published: 12th October 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below one lakh -- 96,646 to be exact -- on Tuesday after it had breached that figure more than five months back during the start of the second wave.

The state today reported 7,823 fresh COVID cases and 106 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,09,619 and fatalities to 26,448, an official press release said.

On April 19, the state had breached the one lakh mark with 1,07,330 active cases after reporting 13,644 fresh COVID-19 infections.

The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

With 12,490 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 46,85,932 and the active cases dropped to 96,646, the release said.

As many as 86,031 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 1,178, followed by Ernakulam (931) and Thiruvananthapuram (902).

Of the new cases, 53 were health workers, 35 from outside the State and 7,353 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 382.

There are currently 3,43,082 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,31,243 are in home or institutional quarantine and 11,839 in hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp