Cremation with state honours on Tuesday for legendary actor Nedumudi Venu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cremation of Nedumudi Venu, who died at a private hospital here on Monday, will be held with full state honours at Santhikavadam at 2 pm on Tuesday. His mortal remains were taken to his home Thampu near Kundamankadavu on Monday afternoon. Public can pay homage to Nedumudi from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesday at Ayyankali Hhall.

Ministers V Sivankutty, Saji Cherian, Antony Raju and G R Anil and filmmakers Shaji N Karun and Kamal were among hundreds who paid homage to the versatile actor at his residence on Monday evening.

Condolences

M B Rajesh, Speaker: He was one of the best actors of Malayalam cinema. His death is a huge loss to Malayalam cinema.

Kanam Rajendran, CPI state secretary: Nedumudi became a popular actor in a short time. The characters he presented will live in the hearts of Keralites forever. Not just film and theatre, his demise is a loss to the cultural sector.

Saji Cherian, Minister of Cultural Affairs: Malayalam cinema has lost a father figure. His unique style of acting, body language, speciality in dialogue presentation and theatre experience make him a non-replaceable presence. Comedy characters too were safe in his hands.

K Sudhakaran, Congress state president: During his five-decade-long film career, Nedumudi Venu presented several unforgettable characters. His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema.

Cannot bid farewell to him, says Mammootty

We met for the first time on the sets of the movie ‘Komaram’ in 1981. That was the beginning of an everlasting friendship. We stayed together in Madras those days, starting at Ranjit Hotel, then at Woodland Hotel and later at Woodlands Cottage. This continued till 1985. I have lots of memories of my stay with him. Our acquaintance helped me in getting an insight into new venues - plays, traditional folk arts, kathakali, koodiyattam and the maestros of those art forms. He handled various roles in movies with me, as my friend, brother, uncle and father. But for me, he was someone who is above all these characters. The relationship of the characters in our films got extended to our real lives. Venu will always be in my mind. I cannot bid adieu to him.