Dog and two pups buried in Kerala landslide rescued after three-day ordeal

"We have put them in a safe place outside beneath a mobile tower and are providing food. The dog and pups are regaining their health now," said Sabitha

Published: 13th October 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

The dog and pups which lay beneath the mud for three days after a landslide due to rains in Kanjirathani near Kumaranelloor were finally rescued (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A dog and two pups survived a minor landslide after lying covered with mud behind a shop for three days following heavy rains at Kanjirathani near Kumaranelloor on the Palakkad–Malappuram border and were finally rescued by locals on Tuesday.

“It was raining cats and dogs for the past few days. When the rains subsided a little, we heard the sound of a dog wailing from behind our shop. But when we went out of our shop and looked at the spot from where the sound came, no dog was to be seen. Subsequently, my husband had a closer look and found that the sound of the dog was coming from beneath the heap of mud which had caved in due to the rains," said Sabitha, wife of Ashraf who runs the shop in Kanjirathani.  

"We removed some mud from where the sound came and saw the head of the dog. We then immediately called a rescue volunteer residing around 10 kilometres away. He arrived and with the help of two workers we removed the soil and rescued the dog from beneath," she said.

Ashraf said that as more mud was removed, two pups were also rescued. "There were around 5 to 6 pups but as the rest were lifeless, we let them remain in the mud. The two rescued pups were washed and taken out," he said.

"We have put them in a safe place outside beneath a mobile tower and are providing food. The dog and pups are regaining their health now," Sabitha added.

