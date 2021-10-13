STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MEA to help explore job openings in Japan

The Union External Affairs Ministry will associate with NORKA to explore employment opportunities for Indian citizens in specialised sectors in Japan.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union External Affairs Ministry will associate with NORKA to explore employment opportunities for Indian citizens in specialised sectors in Japan. Union External Affairs Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharya said the Centre will take stringent action against illegal migration and exploitation in the name of overseas employment. Volunteers from Japan would be brought in to impart specialised training to people here.  

Delivering the keynote address at the Overseas Employers Conference organised by NORKA on Tuesday, Sanjay Bhattacharya said the Centre would provide scientific training to ensure that citizens from India get opportunities in prominent jobs abroad, including the diplomatic sector. 

