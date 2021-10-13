Murder bid on CPM's P Jayarajan: 12 Muslim League men acquitted

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Kannur Additional Sessions Court has acquitted12 Muslim League workers accused of attacking CPM state committee member P Jayarajan at Ariyil near Taliparamba in 2012. The trial of two other accused persons is pending in Payyannur sub-court.

Ansar, Haneefa, Suhail, Ashraf, Anas, Kunji, Rauf, Sakkariya, Shammad, Yahiya, Sajeer and Noushad are being exonerated in the incident, which later led to the infamous murder of League worker Ariyil Shukkoor allegedly by CPM workers.

During their trial, the accused said the case was fabricated and no such attack had taken place on Jayarajan. It is alleged that a gang of League workers had waylaid the vehicle in which Jayarajan, who was then CPM district secretary, former MLA T V Rajesh and some local CPM leaders were travelling with the intention of murdering them.

In retaliation, six Youth League workers who were involved in the earlier attack were allegedly caught by CPM workers who then executed Shukkoor after a ‘mob trial’. Jayarajan and CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan said they would react to the verdict once they get its copy.