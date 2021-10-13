STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Workers Welfare Fund Bill passed by Kerala Assembly

The Kerala assembly on Tuesday passed the bill that gives legal validity to the welfare scheme for the workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. 

Published: 13th October 2021 06:29 AM

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (Photo | Vincent Pulickal,EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the bill that gives legal validity to the welfare scheme for the workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. 

The Kerala Employment Guarantee Workers’ Welfare  Fund bill was unanimously passed by the assembly. 
The bill — presented by Minister for Local Self-Government M V Govindan on the first day of this assembly session — was passed after it was scrutinised by the subject committee.

Comments

