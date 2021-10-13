Workers Welfare Fund Bill passed by Kerala Assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the bill that gives legal validity to the welfare scheme for the workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The Kerala Employment Guarantee Workers’ Welfare Fund bill was unanimously passed by the assembly.

The bill — presented by Minister for Local Self-Government M V Govindan on the first day of this assembly session — was passed after it was scrutinised by the subject committee.