Don’t fall into honey traps, DGP Anil Kant tells cops

State Police Chief Anil Kant has issued a circular prohibiting association of officers with the real estate and sand mafias and warned them to be beware of honey traps.

Published: 14th October 2021 06:15 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Anil Kant has issued a circular prohibiting association of officers with the real estate and sand mafias and warned them to be beware of honey traps. The 22-point circular, which was issued on Monday, came close on the heels of the online conference which was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister had given a few suggestions during the meeting, which were included in the circular. The police department came under heavy criticism after it was revealed that several senior officers had visited controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. 

The circular asked the officers not to attend public programmes without intelligence verification. The officers should not wear uniform while attending such programmes. Special register should be maintained for registering complaints pertaining to women and children.  The SHOs should take proper legal action on such complaints and the senior officers should monitor the actions.

The district police chiefs should discuss crimes against women during the monthly crime review meetings. Such cases should be charge-sheeted promptly and the district police chiefs should review the cases in which charge-sheets have not been filed within 90 days. The follow up of such cases should be done by the DIGs, the circular said.

Comments

