Sonia Gandhi intervenes, Congress state committee to have more women

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After discussions that lasted over a month, state Congress president K Sudhakaran has completed the daunting task of finalising the probable list of the Congress state committee members.

On Wednesday, Tariq Anwar, national general secretary in-charge of the state, sought clarifications on certain names from the state leadership. It is reliably learnt that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi made a last-minute intervention to ensure representation of more women leaders, including a vice president.

Along with the 51 member executive, a three-member disciplinary committee is also slated to be announced by the central leadership. Sonia had expressed strong displeasure at the state leadership’s decision not to include women as district chiefs during the first round of reorganisation in August.

This led Sudhakaran to rework on the probable list of state office-bearers and checking the possibility of increasing the number of vice-presidents from three. Congress Working Committee leader A K Antony too had expressed his reservations against the Political Affairs Committee’s decision against a jumbo committee, which diminished the chances of women representation. Senior leader Padmaja Venugopal and former Kollam district chief Bindu Krishna were initially considered for vice-president and general secretary posts, respectively. It is learnt that Sudhakaran spoke to them to express his helplessness in accommodating them.

“I was in the midst of the sea for a few days. Now I feel that the sea has turned into a river. Tariq Anwar had sought certain clarifications on the probable list on Wednesday afternoon and I have given those to him. Now the ball is in the court of the central leadership,” Sudhakaran told TNIE.

While former minister N Sakthan has been included in the probable’s list under the Christian Nadar quota, an allegation that he was instrumental in the defeat of Malayinkeezhu Venugopal in Kattakada has reached the central leadership, putting his position at stake.

Senior leaders who have not been considered among the 15 general secretaries are expected to be accommodated in the 30 member state executive The new disciplinary committee comprises a chairman and two members. Former MLA K Mohan Kumar was initially considered for the chairman post, which he has declined.

Probable committee members

Senior leader Ramani P Nair, former Kunnathunad MLA V P Sajeendran, and other prominent leaders including Deepthi Mary Varghese, Fathima Rosna, K B Sasikumar, and K A Thulasi are expected to get berths in the state committee of the Congress.