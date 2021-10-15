STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monson Mavunkal case: SIT likely to examine Anitha Pullayil's financial dealings

Crime Branch officials taking Monson Mavunkal after inspecting his house in Kaloor on Thursday.

Crime Branch officials taking Monson Mavunkal after inspecting his house in Kaloor, Kochi. (FIle photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

The special investigation team in Kerala probing the deals of fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is likely to record the statement of an Italy-based NRI Malayali woman Anitha Pullayil.

Anitha, according to reports,  has claimed to have introduced senior police officers, including former DGP Loknath Behera, to Monson Mavunkal.

The conman is presently in custody for cheating several people to the tune of at least Rs 10 crore.

Investigators reportedly suspect that Anitha was privy to Monson's financial transactions. 

Hence, the investigating team is likely to examine her financial dealings. 

There have been reports saying Pullayil made a statement to help former state police chief Loknath Behera wriggle out of the sticky situation after his alleged links with self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal came out in the open.

As reported by TNIE, while rumours are rife that it was through Anitha that senior police officials and politicians in the state became acquainted with Monson, who claimed to be into welfare activities for non-resident Malayalis using the name of Pravasi Malayali Federation (PMF), no one really knows how Anitha became a Kerala government-nominated member of Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS), the flagship project of the state government to bring all non-resident Keralites (NRKs) on one platform.

Meanwhile, Malayalam daily Madhyamam quoted Pullayil questioning whether her crime was exposing the conman before the world. In an interview to the Mediaone channel, she said that, stories about her, which were far from truth is being spread by the media.

But truth would come out one day, she said. "Those who measure the length of my dress have an agenda," she said, adding that  they're trying to accuse her for everything related to Monson.

