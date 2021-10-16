Pinarayi expresses concern over Kerala students’ migration to other varsities for education

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the state government reacted strongly against the “marks jihad” remarks by a Delhi University (DU) professor in the wake of a high number of Kerala students gaining admission to DU colleges, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed concern over students migrating to other states for higher education.

“The higher educational institutions in the state should become centres of excellence with global standards,” he said during his inaugural address at the 63rd state conference of the All Kerala Private College Teachers Association (AKPCTA) here on Friday.

“We need to think about why so many students from Kerala are joining Delhi and other universities and colleges. The courses they want are unavailable here. We have to find a solution. New courses should be started in higher education sector. Each institution should have the necessary environment to increase academic standards. Libraries should be well-equipped so that students can use them any time,” he said.

He also said many foreign students come to Kerala for higher studies.

“They come here as it is a state of secularism, democracy, peace and freedom of thought. The Centre and its spokespersons are trying to divide people. They are distorting history and creating new history artifically,” he said. He said at a time when the Centre itself is spreading superstition and false history instead of scientific thinking, teachers’ union has a responsibility to espouse the right things.

Efforts to bring changes to higher edu: Minister

Delivering the keynote address, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said efforts were made to usher in a comprehensive change in higher education sector.

“Commissions have been appointed to study and report on higher education reform, university law reform and modernisation of examination. An expert committee will be formed to resolve the confusion over the workload of teachers, and adalats will be held to take up service pay applications and grievances,” said the minister.