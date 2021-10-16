UDF adopting negative approach: Vijayaraghavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition’s misleading campaigns will slow down developmental initiatives in the state, CPM secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said here on Friday. Criticising campaigns against the semi high-speed rail project, the CPM leader alleged that the Opposition has been adopting a negative approach on developmental projects, while the Left government is doing its best to develop infrastructure. He urged the Opposition UDF to support developmental initiatives.

“The Opposition has decided not to cooperate with us. The Chief Minister has already clarified all concerns in this regard. The Opposition and others concerned should stay away from misleading campaigns,” Vijayaraghavan said.

He said the Left government has been able to provide adequate compensation to those who surrendered land and property for the national highway project. However, he failed to respond to repeated queries on the CPM’s earlier opposition of a mega infrastructure project -- Express Highway -- mooted by the then UDF government.

Referring to the UDF terming the semi high-speed rail project economically unviable, Vijayaraghavan said the project should not be viewed in isolation.

“Criticism made against the project is without a scientific base. The investment for this project should be viewed as an investment for the state’s development as a whole. It’s not just a single project. The rail corridor would speed up the state’s other developmental initiatives too,” he said.

The CPM and the Left front will continue with their declared stance on the Adani Group taking over the Thiruvananthapuram airport, Vijayaraghavan said. Responding to reporters’ queries, he said the Left government took all possible steps against the same.