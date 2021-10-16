STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Water level in Idukki reservoir reaches 4,390 ft; blue alert issued

Hundreds of tourists are flocking to the Idukki dam site to enjoy the Pooja holidays and to experience the scenic beauty of the dam filled to the brim.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors enjoying the giant swing ride at the adventure tourism park of DTPC near Idukki dam on Friday. Although the authorities had issued a blue alert after the water level in the dam reached 2,390

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Heavy rain lashing the catchment areas over the past one week has raised the water level in the Idukki reservoir, forcing the authorities on Friday to issue a blue alert, the first warning issued before opening the dam shutters. 

On October 1, the water level recorded in the dam was 2,386.98 ft. By Wednesday, it reached the blue alert level of 2,390 ft due to incessant rain. According to the guidelines mentioned in the ‘Orange Book’ of disaster management featuring standard operating procedures and the action to be taken in the event of any natural disaster, it is necessary to issue a blue alert 36 hours before opening the dam shutters.  However, the KSEB officials said there is no need to be concerned about the alert, and that the shutters will be opened only if the water level reaches 2,403 ft. “Before that, orange and red alerts will be issued, at 2,396.86 ft and 2,397.86 ft respectively,” an official said. 

Even as the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert (isolated rain) in Idukki for Saturday and Sunday, officials calculate that the dam shutters will not have to be opened unless the rain gathers strength in the coming days. The KSEB now plans to maintain the water level in the dam by increasing power production at the Moolamattam power house. As of now, the power generation stands at 7.316 million units.Meanwhile, the catchment area of the dam recorded a rainfall of 13.4mm on Friday. Other parts of Idukki too received light rain on the day. 

Heavy rush of visitors at dam 

Hundreds of tourists are flocking to the Idukki dam site to enjoy the Pooja holidays and to experience the scenic beauty of the dam filled to the brim. “The heavy rush is due to the high water level, which is close to the full reservoir level. We expect more tourists in the coming days,” said an official at the ticket counter at the entrance to the Cheruthoni dam.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki dam Heavy rainfall
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp