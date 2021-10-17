STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All arrangements made for rescue, relief: Minister K Rajan

Published: 17th October 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan inspects the houses which were destroyed in landslide and floods at Koottikkal Chappath in Kottayam on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has made all preparations for relief and rescue operations in areas devastated by landslides and flood, said Revenue Minister K Rajan.

“The district collectors are coordinating with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and Air Force,” he told reporters after attending the online high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to review the situation.

NDRF teams are camping in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. Three more teams will arrive soon. Two teams of Army and Air Force have been deployed in Thiruvanan-thapuram and Kottayam districts. Teams of Defence Security Corps will be deplo-yed in Kannur and Kozhikode. People who are trapped in flood-hit areas will be airlifted, he said.

