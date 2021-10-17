STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Centre will provide all help to Kerala; continuously monitoring floods situation: Amit Shah

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state where the death toll from heavy rains and landslide rose to eight on October 17.

Published: 17th October 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Army personnel conduct search and rescue operations at a flood-affected area, at Kavali village, in Kottayam on Sunday.

Army personnel conduct search and rescue operations at a flood-affected area, at Kavali village, in Kottayam on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, october 17, 2021.

He said in a tweet that the government was "continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding."

"The Central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone's safety," Shah said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state where the death toll from heavy rains and landslide rose to eight on Sunday.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala rains Kerala heavy rainfall Kerala natural disasters Home Minister Amit Shah NDRF
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp