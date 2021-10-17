Floodwater sweeps car away in Idukki, two dead

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The heavy rain that has been pounding Kerala since Saturday morning has claimed the lives of two persons in Idukki, hit thousands of people and inundated extensive areas, prompting the authorities to evacuate the people from low lying areas.

“As per preliminary report received from taluks, two causalities have been reported at Moonnunkavayal near Arakkulam in Thodupuzha taluk. The car in which the deceased was travelling was swept away in the floodwater on Saturday noon,” an official with the disaster management said. The deceased have been identified as Nikhil Unnikrishnan, 30, of Ambadiyil House, Koothattukulam, and Nima K Vijayan, 28, of Vattinalputhanpurayil House, Koothattukulam.

Vehicles stranded on the Kottayam-Kumily road

(NH 183) at Pullupara near Peruvanthanam in

Idukki following a landslip | Express

The duo was coming from Wagamon area in a car. While crossing the bridge at Chappathu in Moonnunkavayal, their car caught in the strong river currents. Although Nikhil and Nima opened the doors of the car to run to the shore, they were swept away in the gushing water. Nima’s body was recovered from a location 500 metres away from the spot while Nikhil’s body was recovered from the river area by 5pm.

As per the data given by the district disaster management authorities, Peermade taluk received the highest rainfall of 240.5 mm, followed by Idukki taluk, which recorded 140 mm rainfall on Saturday. While Thodupuzha recorded 139 mm rainfall, Devikulam and Udumbanchola taluks, which are usually the most vulnerable areas, recorded comparatively low rainfall.

The rain wreaked complete havoc in Thodupuzha, Moolamattam, Peermade, and Vandiperiyar. Vehicles were seen stranded on the Kottayam-Kumily highway from Kuttikkanam to Mundakayam. Flood water swamped 30 houses in Attoram near Peermade, 25 houses in Ambalam road in Elappara, and 40 houses in 35th mile in Mundakayam.

As the Periyar river overflowed, the flood water entered the government hospital building in Vandiperiyar. The authorities shifted the patients to a safer location. Vehicles of tourists, who were returning after the Pooja holidays visit to Idukki, got stuck in the rain and mud slips that occurred in several locations along the highway.

Water level rising

KSEB officials said most of the reservoirs are holding water more than 80% of their capacities. The Idukki reservoir is filled to 89.09% (water level-2,393.54ft), while the shutters of Kallar, Erattayar and Malankara dams were opened after the water level reached the maximum capacity on Saturday. The water level in Mullaperiyar was at 1,28.80 ft against permissible level of 143 ft.

Ban on night travel

Considering the situation in Idukki, the district collector on Saturday issued an order banning night travelling in the district till October 20.

Landslip at Pullupara

A major landslip was triggered at Pullupara near Kuttikkanam. However, no human casualties were reported in the incident.