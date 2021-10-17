STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala rains: PM Modi speaks with CM Vijayan to discuss situation

The death toll due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala mounted to 21, according to the State's Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Kerala rains

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo Arun Angela, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 17, 2021, spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured the people in the state that the authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected.

"It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families," PM Modi tweeted.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The death toll due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala mounted to 21, according to the State's Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the intense spell of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is likely to reduce from today.

There would be a significant reduction in rainfall in Kerala today as compared to Saturday, said Indian Meteorological Department senior scientist Naresh Kumar on Sunday.

The concerned authorities have ramped up the rescue and relief operations in the state. 

