Parameswaran Namboothiri new Sabarimala melsanthi

SABARIMALA: N Parameswaran Namboothiri of Thattarambalam in Mavelikkara has been selected the new melsanthi (chief priest) of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple and Shambhu Namboothiri of Kuruvakkattu Illam in Kozhikode that of Malikappuram Devi temple.

Parameswaran Namboothiri belongs to Kaliyikkal Madom at Thattarambalam. He will be the melsanthi for one year from November 16 when the Mandala Pooja season commences. Parameswaran Namboothiri, 49, is the son of late Narayanan Nampoothiri and Subadhra Antharjanam.

Parameswaran Namboothiri is now the melsanthi of Sree Krishnaswami Temple at Evoor in Alappuzha district. He had also served as the melsanthi of Pampa Maha Ganapathi temple, Chettikulangara temple and Haripad Sree Krishna Swami temple. His wife Umadevi Antharjanam is a teacher of Infant Jesus School, Mavelikkara. His sons are Narayanan Namboothiri (a student of IIT Dharwad, Karnataka) and Vishnu Nampoothiria (a student of Bishop Moore College in Mavelikkara).

“The new assignment is a gift of the gods I had served in the past many years. I will serve Lord Ayyappa till the lord permits, ” Parameswaran Namboothiri told TNIE. The selection was made through a draw of lots from a panel of priests shortlisted after the interviews conducted by the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Kozhikode native Shambhu Namboothiri, who has been selected the melsanthi of Malikappuram temple, said, “This was the tenth time I had applied for the post and in the last two times, I was shortlisted. Finally, I have got the opportunity to undertake this major responsibility and all thanks to the almighty and the prayers of hundreds of devotees coming to my temple."

He expressed the hope that the Covid spread would subside and the current restrictions would be removed so that the devotees get a chance to visit both Sabarimala and Malikappuram again and again. Currently, Shambu Namboothiri is the chief priest at Kannancherry Maha Ganapati temple. He has been serving there for the past 20 years. He came from his native place Kannur to Kozhikode and settled there 21 years ago.