Swelling Chalakudy river gives residents the jitters

CHALAKUDY: Since Monday morning, 56-year-old Babu K L of Pariyaram in Chalakudy has been making a journey from his home on his bicycle every two hours to the river bank to check the water level. He has placed a stick on the bank to measure the rising water level.

As per his calculations, if the water level touches the top end of the stick, he has to vacate his house and move to safety. The 2018 flood has taught him a grim lesson and this time, he is not ready to take any risk. “The dam shutters have been opened and we need to monitor the water level constantly,” he said, adding that the water-level in the river has risen by at least four feet in the last 24 hours.

“In 2018 flood, my house was fully submerged and the water rose so fast that we didn’t get enough time to shift our household items to a safe spot,” he said. K K Cheriyan, 67-year-old resident of Pariyaram, said the rising water level in Chalakudy river would result in all small canals to swell fast causing flood-like situation.

According to Cheriyan, who lives a kilometre away from the Chalakudy river, his house got submerged after a small canal near his house started overflowing. “It’s going to be a sleepless night for us. We are all worried. We don’t to face a situation similar to that of 2018 flood. In fact, in 2018 when water reached our courtyard, we never took it seriously and were playing in the water.

But the scene changed drastically within hours,” he said. In fact, ever since announcement of opening of shutters of Sholayar dam and Poringalkuthu dams on Monday morning, residents of Pariyaram and Kudapuzha have been making regular visits to the river bank to check the water level.

“We have already made preparations for shifting to a safe spot. The household items have been shifted. The certificates and other documents have been packed. Tonight, we will shift our vehicles to elevated areas,” said 58-year-old Santha Paulose of Kudapuzha, who came to check the water level of Chalakudy river along with her 52-year-old friend Rosly Andrew.

At Poovathussery, which is about 20km away from Chalakudy, 72-year-old Sebastian P T and his 45-year-old son Biju Sebastian are busy shifting machines and other equipment of their oil mill to safety as Chalakudy river which was flowing peacefully a few days back, has been rough for the last four days. Staring at the river from his home situated about 20m away, Sebastian said that two days back, the water level rose to an alarming level after it rained heavily.

“There is panic among people. Everyone is closely watching the river. Our oil mill was severely damaged in 2018 flood. We are all in prayers. We don’t want a repeat of 2018,” he said.