STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Swelling Chalakudy river gives residents the jitters

As per his calculations, if the water level touches the top end of the stick, he has to vacate his house and move to safety.

Published: 19th October 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Babu K L visits the bank of Chalakudy river every two hours after the shutters of Sholayar and Poringalkuthu dams were opened on Monday. He has placed a stick on the bank to check the rising water lev

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

CHALAKUDY: Since Monday morning, 56-year-old Babu K L of Pariyaram in Chalakudy has been making a journey from his home on his bicycle every two hours to the river bank to check the water level. He has placed a stick on the bank to measure the rising water level. 

As per his calculations, if the water level touches the top end of the stick, he has to vacate his house and move to safety. The 2018 flood has taught him a grim lesson and this time, he is not ready to take any risk. “The dam shutters have been opened and we need to monitor the water level constantly,” he said, adding that the water-level in the river has risen by at least four feet in the last 24 hours. 

“In 2018 flood, my house was fully submerged and the water rose so fast that we didn’t get enough time to shift our household items to a safe spot,” he said.  K K Cheriyan, 67-year-old resident of Pariyaram, said the rising  water level in Chalakudy river would result in all small canals to swell fast causing flood-like situation. 

According to Cheriyan, who lives a kilometre away from the Chalakudy river, his house got submerged after a small canal near his house started overflowing. “It’s going to be a sleepless night for us. We are all worried. We don’t to face a situation similar to that of 2018 flood. In fact, in 2018 when water reached our courtyard, we never took it seriously and were playing in the water.

But the scene changed drastically within hours,” he said.  In fact, ever since announcement of opening of shutters of Sholayar dam and Poringalkuthu dams on Monday morning, residents of Pariyaram and Kudapuzha have been making regular visits to the river bank to check the water level. 

“We have already made preparations for shifting to a safe spot. The household items have been shifted. The certificates and other documents have been packed. Tonight, we will shift our vehicles to elevated areas,” said 58-year-old Santha Paulose of Kudapuzha, who came to check the water level of Chalakudy river along with her 52-year-old friend Rosly Andrew. 

At Poovathussery, which is about 20km away from Chalakudy, 72-year-old Sebastian P T and his 45-year-old son Biju Sebastian are busy shifting machines and other equipment of their oil mill to safety as Chalakudy river which was flowing peacefully a few days back, has been rough for the last four days. Staring at the river from his home situated about 20m away, Sebastian said that two days back, the water level rose to an alarming level after it rained heavily. 

“There is panic among people. Everyone is closely watching the river. Our oil mill was severely damaged in 2018 flood. We are all in prayers. We don’t want a repeat of 2018,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chalakudy river Kerala floods Heavy rainfall
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp