Congress joins hands with Twenty20 to oust CPM from power in Kerala's Chellanam panchayat

CPM leader K D Prasad, who was ousted through the no-confidence motion, said the Congress formed an unholy nexus with Twenty20 as it was upset by the growing public support for the CPM

Published: 20th October 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Victory Mathews standing near what is left of her home which was wrecked by sea erosion in Chellanam | Albin Mathew

A woman standing near what is left of her home which was wrecked by sea erosion in Chellanam. This is one of the issues highlighted by Twenty20. | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

The Congress joined hands with Chellanam Twenty20 to oust the ruling CPM from power in Chellanam panchayat on Wednesday. Chellanam Twenty20 is a non-political forum formed on the lines of Twenty20, which rules Kizhakkambalam panchayat, by a group of youngsters protesting the neglect of political parties in providing basic amenities to the people and a permanent solution to coastal erosion that has battered the panchayat. The no-confidence motion moved by Chellanam Twenty20 was passed in the panchayat meeting held on Wednesday. While 12 members supported the no-confidence motion, nine opposed it.

“The panchayat president was functioning in an autocratic way and was not allocating funds for the wards represented by Twenty20 and the Congress. When Cyclone Tauktae devastated the panchayat, members had to spend from their
pockets to support the people who were in distress. In these circumstances, we joined hands with the Congress to bring a no-confidence motion against the president,” said Chellanam Twenty20 president Charles Biju.

Denying the allegations, CPM leader K D Prasad, who was ousted through the no-confidence motion, said the Congress formed an unholy nexus with Twenty20 as it was upset by the growing public support for the CPM. “The government has announced a Rs 391 crore project to construct a seawall and Chellanam has been adopted as the only fisheries model village which will bring more development. There was no favouritism in distribution of development funds,” he said.

In the local body elections held in December 2020, the Chellanam Twenty20 had put up an impressive show, winning eight of the 21 wards in the panchayat. The Congress could win only four seats while the CPM won nine. The Congress stayed away from the election to the post of panchayat president to stop the non-political forum from grabbing power. Subsequently, K D Prasad of the CPM was elected president.

Twenty20 had proved its influence in the Assembly election held in May 2021 garnering 19,676 votes.
 

CPM Congress Chellanam Twenty20
