COVID-19: Kerala doc moves HC against decision to administer homeopathic immunity booster to kids

The petition stated that no scientific data is available with the state government to prove the efficacy and safety of the drug

Published: 20th October 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A medical practitioner specialising in hepatology and liver transplant medicine on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the decision of the state government to administer homeopathic preventive medicine to students in view of schools reopening in November. The state government has approved the project named 'Karuthalodu Munnottu' to provide the medicine Arsenicum Album 30CH as an immunity booster against COVID-19.

The petition was filed by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips who is also a recipient of the President's gold medal in 2016. The petition was filed through advocates S Akash and Megha A. The petition stated that no scientific data is available with the state government to prove the efficacy and safety of the drug. There was no evidence from scientific research or studies regarding the safety of the medicine.

The petitioner claimed that arsenic is known as the king of all poisons due to the significant threat it poses to human health. Exposure to arsenic can cause cancer, liver damage and several other health problems. Studies suggest that even trace amounts of arsenic can also cause cognitive and neurological dysfunction in children. There is evidence from publications, including homeopathic journals, that Arsenicum Album 30CH causes symptoms similar to that of arsenic poisoning, he said.

Vaccines or any other drugs that are currently used in modern medicine come after clearing several phases of trials, where their efficacy and safety are thoroughly tested and validated, he added.

