Despite warning, LDF govt failed to take precautionary steps to stop floods: Satheesan

Opposition leader V D Satheeshan has called for a probe into the state government’s “inept handling” of disasters. 

Published: 20th October 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Satheesan said the government did not take precautionary measures despite receiving sufficient warnings regarding the heavy rain which spelt disaster in the state. “Red alert was announced only when calamity struck. This clearly indicates the government’s attitude towards the people of the state,” he said.

He urged the government to take necessary measures to control illegal quarrying in hills in the Western Ghats. “When people speak for the environment, they are attacked and labelled as anti-farmers. Kerala is fast becoming an ecologically-fragile region due to mismanagement of our natural resources,” the opposition leader said. 

