Despite warning, LDF govt failed to take precautionary steps to stop floods: Satheesan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Opposition leader VD Satheesan has called for a probe into the state government’s “inept handling” of disasters.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Satheesan said the government did not take precautionary measures despite receiving sufficient warnings regarding the heavy rain which spelt disaster in the state. “Red alert was announced only when calamity struck. This clearly indicates the government’s attitude towards the people of the state,” he said.

He urged the government to take necessary measures to control illegal quarrying in hills in the Western Ghats. “When people speak for the environment, they are attacked and labelled as anti-farmers. Kerala is fast becoming an ecologically-fragile region due to mismanagement of our natural resources,” the opposition leader said.