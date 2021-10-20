STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Floodgates of Idukki dam opened, Periyar river in spate

Three shutters of Cheruthoni dam raised by 35cm, releasing one lakh litres of water per second , 64 families from five panchayats on banks of river shifted to camps as precautionary measure

Published: 20th October 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released from the third shutter of the Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir at 11am on Tuesday | SHIYAMI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ending hours of anxiety, the floodgates of the Idukki reservoir were opened at 11am on Tuesday. Three shutters of Cheruthoni, one of the three dams that form the Idukki reservoir, were raised after Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine held a review meeting with top officials at the dam site.

The third, fourth and second shutters were raised at 11am, 12 noon and 12.30pm in that order, after sounding the siren three times. The shutters were raised to a height of 35cm, releasing one lakh litres of water per second. Since its inauguration 45 years ago, the shutters of Idukki dam, the largest arch dam in Asia, have been raised three times before this — in 1981, 1992 and 2018.

As water gushed down, its level rose in Cheruthoni river, which is a tributary of the Periyar. People living on the banks of the Periyar have been alerted and 222 persons belonging to 64 families in five panchayats were shifted to relief camps as a precautionary measure. 

The ministers said all preparations have been made to meet any eventuality. They said controlled release of water will not cause flooding. Water from  the Idukki reservoir reached Aluva and Kalady in Ernakulam in the night.

In August 2018, the release of water from major dams amid torrential rain had led to flooding across the state. Water did not drain into the sea, which was rough in high tide, aggravating the deluge. As many as 493 people were killed during the flood. However, the climate has been favourable this time.

Water from the Idukki reservoir flowed down through dams and reached Kalady and Aluva. Considering the possibility of flooding, fishermen from Chellanam harbour volunteered to lead the rescue operations. Five teams of fishermen reached Aluva fire station, transporting country boats on trailer trucks, while two teams reached Paravoor fire station.

The Idukki arch dam is built between Kuravan and Kurathi rock hills. The Indo-Canadian project was inaugurated on February 17, 1976, by then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Pampa, Idamalayar dam shutters also raised
Water was released from Pampa and Idamalayar dams at 6am on Tuesday. Two shutters of Pampa dam were opened to a height of 30cm, releasing 50,000 litres of water per second. The water level in the Pampa river rose by 10cm. Two shutters of Idamalayar dam were raised to a height of 80cm at 6am on Tuesday. Water reached Bhoothathankettu dam by 8am and Aluva at 12 noon. The water level in Periyar has risen by around one metre at Aluva.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki dam Periyar river Heavy rainfall Kerala
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp