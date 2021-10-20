STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Graft in civil service should be weeded out: Pinarayi

The CM said civil servants are responsible for bringing obsolete rules to the attention of government so that they could be amended to benefit the public.

Published: 20th October 2021 06:01 AM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The civil service should be subjected to social auditing and corruption prevailing in certain areas ought to be weeded out, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Inaugurating the workshop organised by the Kerala NGO Union, Pinarayi said corruption has been a bane afflicting civil service and the government has taken steps to address it. “Kerala is the least corrupt state and we need to fully eradicate corruption. The government will not show any leniency towards graft,” he said.

The CM said civil servants are responsible for bringing obsolete rules to the attention of government so that they could be amended to benefit the public. “There are certain rules that do not serve the interest of the state.  Such obsolete rules should be changed and that’s the government’s policy,” he said.

