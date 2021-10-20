STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala logs 11,150 new COVID cases after logging less than 10K infections for few days

With 8,592 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 47,69,373 and the active cases dropped to 82,738, a state government release said.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare workers, PPE kit, Covid cases

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After recording less than 10,000 COVID cases for the last few days, fresh infections jumped to 11,150 in Kerala on Wednesday which raised the total caseload to 48,70,584.

From October 14 to October 19, the state had recorded less than 10,000 fresh COVID cases daily. On Wednesday, the state also recorded 82 deaths which took the total fatalities to 27,084.

As many as 94,151 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 2,012 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,700), Thrissur (1,168) and Kozhikode (996).

Of the new cases, 72 were health workers, 41 from outside the state and 10,689 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 348.

There are currently 2,89,666 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,80,038 are in home or institutional quarantine and 9,628 in hospitals.

Comments

