Kerala rains: 39 dead, six missing, 217 houses destroyed, CM informs Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 39 people had lost their lives and 217 houses had been destroyed completely in the landslides and flash floods that occurred in the southern and central districts of the state following heavy rain, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said six people were still missing and 304 rehabilitation camps have been opened in the wake of heavy rains that lashed many areas of the state.

Expressing profound grief over the rain-related calamities, the Chief Minister said the tragedy was unbearable not only for the victims' families but also for the entire state.

Extending the state government’s strong support to the grieving families, he said the administration’s care for those affected would be reflected in the rescue and relief measures and restoration of their livelihoods.

Even though the state had been receiving excessive rains since October 11, rainfall intensity had slightly abated on October 18 and 19, he said.

“The twin low-pressure areas, formed over south-eastern Bay of Bengal and off the Lakshadweep coast in the Arabian Sea from October 13-17, had caused heavy rains in several parts of the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister said a total of 11 NDRF teams were camping in various districts and personnel from the Indian Army were also taking part in the rescue operations. Choppers of the Air Force and Navy were on standby for any rescue mission.

Alerts have been issued in the wake of the Met department warning of heavy rains for two to three days in southern states including Kerala from October 20.

Water in dams was being released in a controlled manner anticipating heavy rains. However, it was being done after informing the district administration and local people, he added.

The Assembly was adjourned after paying homage to the flood victims and promising all support to the affected families. The Assembly session, for the remaining days of the week, has been cancelled as MLAs are busy co-ordinating flood relief programmes in their respective constituencies. The House is scheduled to reconvene from October 25.