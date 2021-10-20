Kuttanad heaves a sigh of relief as water recedes

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: In a major respite to Kuttanad residents, water level has come down by more than 1-2ft in many areas in the region, although water was released from the Kakki dam in the wee hours of Tuesday.

However, people became frantic when the revenue department started an evacuation, following the district collector’s order to shift people to safer locations. The notice was issued after a meeting of ministers was convened at the Alappuzha Collectorate.

Residents wade through a flooded road in

Kuttanad on Tuesday | Arun Angela

The situation improved by morning after the water level in Pampa and Achankovil rivers went down. By evening, around 300 houses at Cheruthana and Veeyapuram in Upper Kuttanad were isolated as water level started rising.

District Collector A Alexander said the water level is lower than expected. “Water from Pampa and Achankovil is smoothly flowing to the sea through the Thottappally leading channel and Thanneermukkom bund. Revenue and irrigation department officials have been directed to clear the blocks on water channels to ensure smooth flow. As of now, there is no need for panic,” he said.

Meanwhile, authorities opened two shutters of the Pampa dam by Tuesday morning, which may increase the water level in the river by early hours of Wednesday. Officials said that the present water level in the Pampa river is low.

As many as 91 relief camps have been opened in the district so far. A total of 5,275 people have been shifted to camps, said an official.

