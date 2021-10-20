STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi Vijayan assures help for rain-ravaged families

The death toll due to the rain, flash floods, and landslides in the southern districts of the state stood at 39. As many as six people are still reported missing. 

Pinarayi Vijayan

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed the state assembly that his government will not abandon the families devastated by the recent rains. The government will stand with the people who find themselves in difficulty, he said.

Vijayan, while addressing the assembly after paying tributes to the people who lost their lives in the recent rain-related incidents, said that the tragedy was unpredictable. 

Following the chief minister's address, the session was reportedly suspended till October 25 to enable the legislators to coordinate relief and rescue works in their respective constituencies.

Two low-pressure areas have been responsible for the incessant rainfall that lashed the state since October 11 which later on intensified. A total of 3851 families were sheltered in 304 relief camps in the state. While 217 houses were completely damaged in the rains, 1393 houses were partially damaged. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in the state for Wednesday and Thursday. For Wednesday, an orange alert has been issued for 11 districts.

