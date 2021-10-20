Six months after woman complained of parents taking away baby, police file case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six months after a 22-year-old woman filed a complaint stating that her newborn baby was separated from her by close family members, including her parents, the Peroorkada police registered a case on Monday. The police were reportedly forced to register the case after the incident triggered a controversy.

The complainants, Anupama S Chandran and husband Ajith, are still searching for their baby, who turned one on Tuesday. Though there were reports that the baby was with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in the capital, the couple failed to trace the baby.

The case has been registered against Anupama’s father and CPM local committee member P S Jayachandran, mother Smitha James, who is a CPM branch committee member, sister, her husband and two of her father’s friends. Ajith and Anupama are DYFI area president and SFI leader, respectively.

On April 19, 2021, Anupama lodged a complaint with the Peroorkada police, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM district leadership, alleging that her relatives took her baby away. However, the police did not register a case at that time.

As per the complaint, the child was found missing three days after the delivery on October 19, 2020. It said the baby was taken away by her father and other relatives. Since the baby was born out of wedlock, her family had tried to cover up the same and decided to take away the child, it stated.

As per the complaint, her relatives had promised her that the baby would be brought back once Anupama’s sister got married. However, even after the marriage, the baby was not brought back. Following this, Anupama left her home in April and started living with Ajith. Later, they got married officially. Ajith married Anupama after his divorce from his first wife. Later, they jointly lodged a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, Anupama’s father said the baby was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee with her consent as she was not capable of taking care of the baby at that time and age. He added that they had obtained a consent letter, attested by the notary, from her before taking the child. When Anupama lodged the complaint, her family had showed the letter to the police as evidence.

Jayachandran said that if Anupama wants her child back, she can proceed legally. He added that Anupama wanted to create a controversy. However, Anupama told reporters on Tuesday that her parents always tried to hide the child’s whereabouts from her. “Sometimes, my parents say the child is in Thrissur while some other relatives say the baby is in Tamil Nadu. We want our child back,” she said.

No delay in registering case: Police

According to the police, a kidnapping case under Section 461 of IPC has been registered and search operations are on to find the baby. “There had been no delay in registering the case as the complainant’s relatives said the baby was safe with them. Now, Anupama and husband approached us again complaining that her baby is missing. So, we have registered a case,” said the police.