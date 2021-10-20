STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Train services to be partially cancelled

In view of traffic regulation in the Kollam – Sengottai ghat section, the following daily special trains will be partially cancelled.

Published: 20th October 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of traffic regulation in the Kollam – Sengottai ghat section, the following daily special trains will be partially cancelled.

Train no. 06101 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Junction Daily Special leaving Chennai Egmore on October 19 will be short terminated at Sengottai. The train will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Kollam Jn.

Train no. 06102 Kollam Junction – Chennai Egmore Daily Special scheduled to leave Kollam Jn at 12.00pm on Wednesday will commence its service from Sengottai at 3pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Kollam Jn And Sengottai.

Train no. 06791 Tirunelveli Junction – Palakkad Junction Daily (Palaruvi) Special scheduled to leave Tirunelveli Jn on October 19 will commence its service from Punalur. The train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Jn and Punalur.

Train no. 06792 Palakkad Junction – Tirunelveli Junction Daily (Palaruvi) Special leaving Palakkad Jn at 4.05pm on October 19 will be short terminated at Punalur. The train will be partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli Jn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp