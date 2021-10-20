Train services to be partially cancelled

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of traffic regulation in the Kollam – Sengottai ghat section, the following daily special trains will be partially cancelled.

Train no. 06101 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Junction Daily Special leaving Chennai Egmore on October 19 will be short terminated at Sengottai. The train will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Kollam Jn.

Train no. 06102 Kollam Junction – Chennai Egmore Daily Special scheduled to leave Kollam Jn at 12.00pm on Wednesday will commence its service from Sengottai at 3pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Kollam Jn And Sengottai.

Train no. 06791 Tirunelveli Junction – Palakkad Junction Daily (Palaruvi) Special scheduled to leave Tirunelveli Jn on October 19 will commence its service from Punalur. The train will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Jn and Punalur.

Train no. 06792 Palakkad Junction – Tirunelveli Junction Daily (Palaruvi) Special leaving Palakkad Jn at 4.05pm on October 19 will be short terminated at Punalur. The train will be partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli Jn.