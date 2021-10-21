STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caravan tourism may be game-changer in Kerala, industry giants keen to offer offbeat experience

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior Tourism Department officer said, "The response of the industry to caravan tourism in Kerala is simply amazing."

Published: 21st October 2021

Image of a caravan used for representational purposes

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forget the fancy hotels and customary hospitalities. It’s time for caravan tourism in Kerala especially in the post-pandemic scenario where the appetite for safe holidaying is growing day by day. Industry giants are set to vie with each other to offer offbeat experiences for travelers on wheels by foraying into the caravan business in Kerala, which is already established in the West.

The caravan tourism policy announced by the state received a good response from the industry within weeks as giants like Harrison Malayalam, Boby Chemmanur Group, CGH Earth (formerly known as Casino Group of Hotels), ULCCS (Uralungal Labor Contract Co-operative Society) etc have approached the state government seeking permission to set up caravan parks across Kerala. Similarly, auto major BharatBenz announced it would roll out a world-class, ready-for-road tourist caravan in the state for the tourism industry, seizing on the huge opportunities awaiting the tourism sector in the post-pandemic scenario.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior Tourism Department officer said, "The response of the industry to caravan tourism in Kerala is simply amazing. Not only industry majors, even small private groups and public sector players have approached the state government seeking permission to set up caravan parks under their control. As part of the policy, the Tourism Department has also arranged a workshop in association with the Motor Vehicle Department on September 30 to sensitize MVD officials about the new project."

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyaz on Thursday said the caravan trailers are expected to hit the streets of Kerala in 2022. A lot of investors have already approached the state government and based on discussions with them and with other key players, the state government would announce the subsidy for the investors with riders shortly, apart from unveiling the caravan tourism policy of the Kerala government, he said.   

Considering the response from the industry, caravan tourism will be a game-changer in Kerala as the state is blessed with rich flora and fauna. Further, tourists will get an opportunity to wake up to the sounds of nature and immerse themselves in offbeat eco-spots and scenic Western Ghats apart from enjoying glimpses of the azure skies and mesmerizing sunsets just right outside the window of their camp trailers, according to industry experts.

Fact file

A caravan, travel trailer or camper trailer is towed behind a road vehicle to provide a place to sleep which is more comfortable and protected than a tent. It provides the means for people to have their own home on a journey or a vacation, without relying on a motel or hotel, and enables them to stay in places where none is available.

Tourism caravans will have all the necessary facilities for a comfortable stay such as sofa-cum-bed, kitchenette with fridge and microwave oven, dining table, toilet cubicle, partition behind the driver, air-conditioner, internet connectivity, audio-video facilities, charging system and GPS.

Caravan tourism is developed on PPP mode with private investors, tour operators and local communities being key stakeholders.

Caravan parks are to be developed in the private sector, public sector or in the joint sector.

The parks in hilly and ecologically fragile areas will have to incorporate creative architecture in conformity with local heritage. 

