Covid spread among families in Kerala under control: Pinarayi

‘The seroprevalence survey conducted in August-September had found that 82% of the population had acquired immunity against Covid.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Between 85-90% of the state’s population has acquired immunity against Covid either through vaccination or infection, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

‘The seroprevalence survey conducted in August-September had found that 82% of the population had acquired immunity against Covid. If the number of new patients and vaccinations is added, 85-90% of the total population can be assumed to have acquired immunity against the disease,” the chief minister said in the evening presser on Wednesday. 

