STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala logs 8,733 new COVID cases, 118 deaths

After recording less than 10,000 COVID cases from October 14 to 19, fresh infections had jumped to 11,150 in Kerala on Wednesday.

Published: 21st October 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Thursday recorded 8,733 fresh COVID cases, a day after the daily infections had gone above the 10,000 mark, and 118 deaths which raised the caseload to 48,79,317 and death toll to 27,202.

After recording less than 10,000 COVID cases from October 14 to 19, fresh infections had jumped to 11,150 in Kerala on Wednesday.

With 9,855 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 47,79,228 and the active cases dropped to 81,496, a state government release said.

As many as 86,303 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,434 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,102) and Thrissur (1,031).

Of the new cases, 68 were health workers, 31 from outside the state and 8,308 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 326.

There are currently 2,86,888 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,77,907 are in home or institutional quarantine and 8,981 in hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerla COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp