Kerala logs 8,733 new COVID cases, 118 deaths

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Thursday recorded 8,733 fresh COVID cases, a day after the daily infections had gone above the 10,000 mark, and 118 deaths which raised the caseload to 48,79,317 and death toll to 27,202.

After recording less than 10,000 COVID cases from October 14 to 19, fresh infections had jumped to 11,150 in Kerala on Wednesday.

With 9,855 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 47,79,228 and the active cases dropped to 81,496, a state government release said.

As many as 86,303 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,434 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,102) and Thrissur (1,031).

Of the new cases, 68 were health workers, 31 from outside the state and 8,308 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 326.

There are currently 2,86,888 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,77,907 are in home or institutional quarantine and 8,981 in hospitals.