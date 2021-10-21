STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Natural calamities strike at wrong time for Kerala tourism

On path of revival after Covid-induced crisis, sector hit hard as tourists cancel bookings; homestays affected the worst, say stakeholders

Published: 21st October 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent landslides and flood have turned out to be a spoiler for the tourism sector in Kerala which was on a path of revival after the Covid crisis. With the Pooja holidays, tourists from other states had started arriving in the state in good numbers before the natural disasters struck leading to booking cancellations in the past three to four days.

Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry (CKTI) president E M Najeeb said, “The industry was witnessing an improvement in tourist footfall after the Covid-related crisis when the natural calamities struck, that too in important tourist destinations, in the state. There have been a large number of cancellations in the recent days. Currently, there are bookings for next month. But if the weather and other conditions don’t improve, we will witness more cancellations. We hope the rain ceases and the situation improves for the tourism sector,” Najeeb said. 

The worst hit is the hospitality sector, especially homestays operating at the grass-roots level. According to homestay operators, most tourists who booked rooms have made last-minute cancellations. The cancellation is high at popular destinations. “The tourists from other states mostly stay at Munnar, Kumily, Kumarakom, Kochi and Alappuzha. After the news of landslides and flood spread, several tourists have made last-minute cancellations.

As warnings were issued against travelling through ghat roads due to possible landslides, tourists visiting Munnar have come down. Similarly, the flood in Kuttanad has prompted trip and stay cancellations at Alappuzha and Kumarakom. As there are news reports about another spell of heavy rain from Wednesday, tour and room cancellations will continue,” said Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (HATS) director M P Sivadathan. 

According to him, there had been good tourists footfall since the beginning of October second week which was helping the tourism sector to overcome the business loss suffered due to the pandemic.  “The bookings were from Maharashtra, Gujarat, New Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. We also get guests from southern states. Even guests from within Kerala who had booked rooms for weekend trips also cancelled them in the last weekend as well as the upcoming weekend. We hope the situation will improve before Diwali holidays,” he said.

A top official of Kerala Tourism also expressed concern about the impact of the natural calamities on the industry. However, he said the situation will improve.  “The most positive aspect is that most tour operators, hotels and homestays have been receiving bookings even till the end of December. Though there have been cancellations, we hope the bookings made for the months of November and December will not be cancelled,” he said.

Dampener
With Pooja holidays, tourists from other states had started arriving in Kerala. Then, natural disasters struck leading to cancellations in the past three to four days

The worst hit is hospitality sector, especially homestays operating at the grass-roots

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala tourism Landslide Heavy rains natural calamity
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp