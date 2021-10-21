STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police record statement of Anitha Pulayil in conman Monson case

Anitha had introduced Monson to top police officers and politicians in the state. Monson used these connections to dupe people. 

Published: 21st October 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 01:48 PM

Anitha Pullayil with Monson Mavunkal and others

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch probing cheating cases against conman Monson Mavunkal recorded the statement of Italy-based Keralite Anitha Pullayil who is a close associate of the top-ranked police officers and politicians in the state.

43-year-old Anitha is the global coordinator of the Pravasi Malayali Federation (PMF) and Monson despite not even having a passport was its patron.

Crime Branch officials recorded the statement of Anitha who is residing in Italy using video-conferencing on Wednesday evening. The video-conferencing lasted for nearly two hours. According to Crime Branch officials, as part of the investigation, the agency found that Anitha had introduced Monson to top police officers and politicians in the state. Monson used these connections to dupe people. However, Anitha told investigators that after realizing the Monson was a fraudster, she had alerted it to people who had invested money with him. She also denied having any financial dealings with Monson. She along with office bearers of PMF visited Monson's residence at Kaloor in Kochi. It was Anitha who requested former DGP Loknath Behra to visit the house of Monson when he was in Kochi as part of a function.

The Crime Branch officials said that they will conduct a probe based on the statement given by Anitha and if required, she will be questioned online.

Anitha is a native of Mala in Thrissur district and married an Italian citizen. She is living in Italy for the past 25 years. She is also a member of the Loka Kerala Sabha an initiative of the Keala government for Non-Resident Keralites. Currently, Crime Branch is probing five cases against Monson for duping several persons to the tune of Rs 25 crores.

