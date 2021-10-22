STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala reports 9,361 new COVID-19 cases

'Currently there are 80,892 active COVID-19 cases of which only 9.8 per cent are hospitalised,' State Health Minister Veena George said in a release.

Published: 22nd October 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Kerala logged 9,361 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths on Friday, pushing the infection count to 48,88,678 and the death toll to 27,765.

According to a release, 9,401 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 47,88,629.

She said 80,393 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 211 wards with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh positive cases today--1,552, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 1,214 and Kollam- 1,214.

Of those found infected today, 39 reached the state from outside while 9,012 contracted the disease through their contact.

The source of infection of 254 is yet to be traced and 56 health workers are also among the infected, the release said.

Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
