Kerala top cop warns cops against ignoring petitions from HQ

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Irked that certain police officers were not even treating the the petitions forwarded by the Police Headquarters (PHQ) seriously, State Police Chief Anil Kant on Thursday issued a circular warning that the erring cops will have to face music for their lethargic approach.

The head quarters regularly receives petitions from the public and institutions seeking redressal of their grievances. Many of the complaints of serious nature are forwarded to the subordinate officers for further action. These petitions carry marginal orders of the senior officers from the PHQ and are expected to be accorded priority by the officers concerned.

However, presenting the sad state of affairs in the department, it has come to fore that many of the officers seldom act on these forwarded petitions, which lie unattended to on their tables. The PHQ in the past too had received several complaints against the neglect of the petitions, which were handed over to the officers of the lower levels for action. It was even found that many of these forwarded petitions were lying pending without even primary consideration, the circular noted.

The circular said a large number of officers were not complying with the directives of the PHQ on how to handle such petitions. “Inaction on the part of police may lead to some serious crimes as this is a very effective grievance redressal mechanism. Besides, the same will create a bad impression among the public and tarnish the image of the department,” read the circular, which has been issued to all Group B officers.

The Group B comprises all Superintendents, Commissioners, District Chiefs and commandants. The circular has warned the erring officers of departmental action, while the district chiefs and unit heads have been ordered to appoint an officer of and above the rank of DySP as the nodal officer for the petitions forwarded by the PHQ. The circular has cautioned the officers to honour the deadline fixed by the senior officers in the PHQ to complete the probe. In case of any delay in submitting the inquiry report, it should be conveyed through an interim reply.