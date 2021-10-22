Youth who murdered a four-member family in 2018 found dead; police suspect he killed himself

By Online Desk

KOCHI: A key- accused in the murder of a four-member family in the Idukki district of Kerala in the year 2018 was found dead near Adimaly on Thursday night.

Police suspect T K Aneesh, 34 committed suicide by consuming poison.

Aneesh was the key -accused in the murder of C Krishnan 60, who used to practice black magic, his wife Susheela 50, their daughter Arsha 20, and son Arjun 18. Police found their bodies piled up one over the other near a goat shed in the backyard of their house in Vannappuram.

Aneesh, according to the police, was a 'disciple' of Krishnan who got training in black magic under Krishnan for nearly two years. He plotted to murder Krishnan and his family believing that it would help him gain 'divine powers' acquired by Krishnan. Moreover, Aneesh was aware of the wealth Krishnan was able to accumulate by practicing black magic. Hence, Haneesh and his friend Libeesh attacked Krishnan with motorcycle shock absorber pipes on July 30, 2018. They subsequently attacked Krishnan's wife and his two children. They went away and returned the next day to bury the bodies. But to their surprise, they found Krishnan's son still alive in a sitting posture in the room. So they attacked him with a hammer and buried the bodies after chopping off the bodies with a chopper and a knife. After committing the gruesome murder, Aneesh and his friend went and performed a rite which, they believed, would help them elude the police net. But the police, however, nabbed them.

Sources say that since there was a delay on the part of the police to file a charge sheet in the case, Aneesh was granted bail by a court. But after he came out on bail Aneesh was depressed and underwent treatment at a hospital in Thrissur before returning to his native place where he was found dead on Thursday.